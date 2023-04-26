Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
TEMISKAMING SHORES - The 38th Gem and Mineral Show at the Haileybury campus of Northern College took place April 22 and attracted a large crowd to admire displays and purchase various treasures, mementoes, and additions to their collections.
The last show in Haileybury was held in 2019 and at that time approximately 800 people turned out. This year's turnout was the same or maybe even better, said organizer Don Hillier, a part-time mining geology instructor at Northern College and Queen's University.
"The community support for the show has been wonderful," he said, and drew exhibitors from as far away as Thunder Bay and North Bay.
The good turnout could be due to the fact that people missed the annual event, Hillier suggested. People want to be together, meet each other and take part in enjoyable events together, "so I think people really missed that because of COVID," he commented.
Hillier said the large crowds might also reflect the increased interest in mining in the area because of the ongoing presence of Electra Battery Materials in North Cobalt, and also the presence of a number of companies in the area who are drilling.
"Some of them have had some good hits," he said, although he added that "it's a big step to go from prospecting and exploration to actually developing a mine."
The Haileybury Gem and Mineral Show was started around 1982 or ’83 by the late Paul Bateman, Hillier said.
"It started out as a small show just for our students, and we used half of the gym for that and probably only had a dozen or so tables. Now we have close to 60 tables with our vendors and exhibitors, so the show has grown quite a bit."
In the past the Gangue-sters Mineral Club, formed at the same time, presented the annual event. Today there are a few core organizing members for the show, assisted by volunteers, including past and present students.
Hillier noted the biggest show in Canada will be taking place in Bancroft on the August long weekend and some of the local exhibitors will be there.