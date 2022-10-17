For Libby and Dave Gunter of Machar Township, Sept. 19 to 24 may be a period they remember for a long time.
Sept. 19 is when their 12-year old black Labrador Marley went missing from their rural property and the 24 is when he was found, a lot skinnier than when his ordeal first began and very weak and tired.
Dave Gunter drives a school bus van and is normally away from his home in the mornings for about an hour-and-a-half.
On those days Marley is usually outside and comes indoors when Gunter is ready to leave.
But on the Sept. 19, Marley wanted to stay outside because it was a very pleasant morning.
That wasn't a problem since the Lab doesn't wander far from his 940 Boundary Road home.
However on Sept. 19 in between the time Gunter left to pick up the school children and he got back home, the weather soured and a severe thunderstorm unexpectedly rolled into the area.
The Gunters say their dog has always been frightened of thunderstorms and he ran off when the thunderclaps began.
Libby Gunter wasn't home at the time because she was at a Southern Ontario hospital.
Upon his return from his school bus run, Gunter noticed Marley wasn't around and called on his neighbours to see if he had made his way to one of the nearby homes.
One of those neighbours is Linda Walker who looked after Marley a few years ago when the Gunters were out of the province.
Walker and her husband would be instrumental in reuniting the Lab with the Gunters.
But for now Walker and several other neighbours began combing the bush and roads calling out Marley's name but to no avail.
Gunter also called local contractors and the bus company since they had drivers on the roads every day to keep an eye out for the Lab.
Three days later on Thursday a bus driver saw Marley close to her home about two kilometres from where the Gunters live but he took off when she called him.
Before Libby Gunter had returned home the day before her husband had already told her the bad news.
Gunter says the trip home was not a pleasant one because all she had on her mind was she would get home “and there would be no Marley to greet” her.
When Dave Gunter wasn't in the bush calling out Marley's name until he'd gone horse, he would try different ways to get the Lab to find his way back home.
That included laying Marley's jackets on the ground close to the Gunter property in the hope the dog would pick up his own scent, and maybe recognize other smells and then be able to make his way back home.
It didn't work and by mid-week the Gunters were more worried that Marley wouldn't make it.
“The wolves had been howling north and south of us,” said Dave Gunter.
“He would not have had a chance if attacked by a wild animal.”
Libby Gunter posted news of their missing dog on the social media site What's Up Sundridge asking people to keep an eye out for Marley and who to contact if anyone spotted the beloved pet.
Sundridge Coun. Barbara Belrose browses the site everyday but personal matters kept her from looking at the site until the 24th when she read about Marley and joined the search with other people.
Belrose drove around looking for Marley but after four hours returned home.
“When I drove into my driveway, there was Marley on my front lawn,” she said.
“He was sniffing the lawn.”
Belrose also has a dog and thought Marley was picking up her dog's scent.
Belrose approached the Lab but he ran to the neighbour's yard next door and then to the Phoenix Building Components complex on Highway 124.
At this point Marley was about eight kilometres from his home.
Belrose called Libby Gunter to tell her where Marley was, who in turn called her husband who called Linda Walker who happened to be in Sundridge.
Walker and Belrose connected and she directed the Walkers to the Phoenix site. When Linda Walker interacts with Marley there's a game both engage in where she gets on her hands and knees and calls his name.
When the Walkers arrived at the Phoenix site, Linda Walker went into her hands and knees play mode, called Marley and when he saw her “his tail started wagging and he came to us and into our car.”
Walker gave Marley water and fed him some puppy biscuits a little at a time so he wouldn't engorge himself.
The Walkers called the Gunters to say they had Marley and Dave Gunter left immediately for the Phoenix site.
“I was in shock,” said Dave Gunter.
“That morning we began thinking we'd never see Marley again because it had been six days.”
When Gunter arrived and Marley saw him, the Lab went straight to him.
Gunter said other than being a lot skinnier, he didn't appear to be injured.
Libby Gunter was thankful and amazed that Marley was able to avoid the Trans Canada Highway 11 corridor, the trains and swamps.
“I was in shock when Dave brought him home,” said Libby Gunter.
“We had our baby boy back. I had a dish of food waiting for him and we all cried.”
Although Marley lost weight from his ordeal, Barbara Belrose says he was able to stay hydrated because there are a number of areas where he would have found water.
The Gunters acquired Marley as a pup.
“When I went into the pen there were six dogs in there,” said Dave Gunter.
“Marley was the only one that sat under my chair and I said 'I guess we're taking this one.”
Marley has slowly been putting weight back on since his outdoor adventure and nowadays if both Gunters are away at the same time they make sure Marley stays inside.
Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.