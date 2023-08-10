A group of young adults and adolescents, aged 14 to 25, have formed a group to help give the youth of the community a voice with town council.
Tawnie Thomson, the vice-chair of the Drayton Valley Youth Advisory Committee, says they have already been hard at work trying to find out which issues are most important to their peers.
“We’re here to foster a relationship between the Town of Drayton Valley and the youth who reside (here), through advocacy, education, and engagement,” says Thomson. “Essentially, you can say that we’re the bridge that connects the youth to the Town.”
This committee is the result of a five-year research project that the Town is participating in called the Resilient Youth in Stressed Environments (RYSE) project.
Thomson says YAC has put together a motto that encompasses the things they hope to accomplish in the community.
“Creating opportunities and accessibilities for our youth,” says Thomson. She says that creating those opportunities and accessibilities are their priority, but they are also hoping for long-term engagement from their peers.
Thomson says the YAC hopes that there will continue to be a council long after the RYSE project has been completed.
In April, the council released a survey online through their social media sites to get feedback from the youth in the community. She says it’s a short survey with only four questions regarding youth retention.
“This is one of the biggest goals of the survey,” says Thomson.
They want to know what would keep or bring young adults back to Drayton Valley after they have graduated high school. They also want to find out what young residents feel makes the community resilient.
Since the release of the survey, the council has received feedback to showcase some of the areas in the community that some feel need attention.
“Most of our responses pertain to things such as housing, accessibility of mental health resources, and even childcare,” she says.
The largest number of responses have come back regarding mental health support in Drayton. She says there is limited availability of free resources, and even those resources are limited by time restraints. For the most part, students are forced to take time off their education if they want to see a therapist.
Thomson says they don’t feel like anyone is to blame for the current situation. Their goal is to focus on solutions for the problem.
Rehab clinics, AA meetings, and walk-in clinics were all issues that were brought up numerous times in the survey, says Thomson.
Thomson says she believes by coming forward with their issues, the youth in the community have an incredible opportunity to be heard by community stakeholders. “No matter our age, we are all valuable,” she says.
Anyone interested in learning more about the committee or taking the survey can find out more information on their social media pages under the Drayton Valley Youth Advisory Committee.
“We are available online, through email, on Instagram, and Facebook. We are always open to discussion,” says Thomson.