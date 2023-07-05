There will soon be a gap in the Town of Drumheller’s administrative team as Corporate Services director Mauricio Reyes has tendered his resignation.
It was announced by Clearview Public Schools, which serves kindergarten to Grade 12 students in east central Alberta, including the Town of Stettler and villages of Big Valley and Donalda, on Monday, June 26 that Mr. Reyes had been hired as its new Secretary Treasurer.
“We are very pleased to welcome Mauricio to the Clearview leadership team,” said Clearview Public Schools Superintendent Scot Leys in a press release. “Mauricio is a great choice for this important position as he brings with him extensive financial experience. We are excited to have someone with this depth of knowledge in the public, educational and municipal government sectors to help guide our Division budget and financial operations.”
Mr. Reyes has worked for the Town of Drumheller since March 2021.
Prior to working for the Town, he has also worked in similar administrative roles as senior manager of Financial Services for the City of Lacombe, and senior Financial Analyst for the City of Grande Prairie; he also worked within the role of assistant secretary treasurer for the Holy Family Catholic Regional Division No. 37 school district in Peace River in northern Alberta.
Mr. Reyes will take over the position at Clearview Public Schools beginning on August 9. At this time there is no word on when Mr. Reyes will officially leave his position with the Town of Drumheller.