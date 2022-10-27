The Swan Hills School will be hosting the Halloween Howler volleyball tournament this weekend, and for the first time since the pandemic started, they will be able to do so without any public health restrictions. Spectators are welcome and encouraged!
The Howler kicks off on Friday at 11:00 AM when the Swan Hills Grizzlies Senior Girls face off against Fox Creek. The Grizzlies Senior Boys take the court at noon, also against Fox Creek. The excitement continues through the afternoon, with seven games in total, ending at 6:00 PM. Friday’s festivities will wrap up with a dance hosted by the Division 3/4 Students’ Union (SU) for tournament players and grade 7 – 12 students from 7:30 PM – 11:00 PM, DJ’ed by SU Senior Vice President Josh Davies. As it’s a Halloween dance, attendees can wear their Halloween costumes to this event. Tickets will be offered for $4 on Wednesday and Thursday but will be $5 if purchased on Friday.
The tournament continues through Saturday with another seven games, from 9:30 AM – 4:30 PM.
The SU is excited to host Friday’s dance as they haven’t been able to hold this event since before the pandemic started. In addition to the dance, the SU will also have a raffle table with a variety of prizes (from 4:00 PM – 9:30 PM on Friday). Be sure to pose with your friends at the SU’s photo booth with fun props for $1 to remember the great time you had.
The Halloween Howler is the SU’s biggest fundraiser of the year. They are currently raising money to purchase and install a water bottle filling station for the Junior/Senior High wing of the Swan Hills School in partnership with the Grizzly Cubs.
The Swan Hills community and local businesses have shown a great level of support for the SU with donations of funds and prizes for the raffle table. Every little bit helps, and the SU is still accepting donations to help them to reach their goal.
Come on out and cheer on the Grizzlies this weekend, and be sure to support the SU’s fundraising endeavours.
Go Grizzlies!