Dunmore Equestrian is planning on breaking ground in late spring to build its long-awaited indoor event centre.
On April 1, a town hall with roughly 70 in attendance was held at Ralph’s Texas Bar and Grill to provide an update and raise a few funds with a silent auction.
“We’ve been meeting with builders and trying to get everything together and get a solid plan and we absolutely hope to be breaking ground in spring,” said president Kelly Creasy.
Creasy added they hope to see the indoor facility operational by fall 2023, but they want to do it right and if it takes longer, that is OK.
“It’s not like we want something for this winter, we want it for a long, long time for the residents of Cypress County.”
Being a year-round facility has always been a goal for the centre. Last fall, the road into the centre was upgraded by Cypress County and they now have a tie-in to city water.
Dunmore Equestrian Centre was awarded a Community Facility Enhancement Grant of $1 million by the Alberta government. The grant requires them to acquire matching donations and they have secured significant support from Cypress County and other donors. However, more donations are needed to complete the project.
With the grant and matching donations, a 140-by-375-foot event center will be built to serve as a hub for agricultural and equestrian activities in the region. Creasy estimates they will need more than $2 million to complete the facility and make it operational.
The indoor event centre will allow Dunmore Equestrian, a non-profit dedicated to promoting agriculture, equestrian sport and animal-assisted wellness, to expand what they have to offer the community.
Once complete the facility will contain an event center, a community center, stabling for horses, and space for spectators and vendors.
Those interested in volunteering at events or supporting the construction of the event center can contact Dunmore Equestrian.
