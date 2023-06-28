ST. MARY’S – The inaugural winner of a new people’s choice award for upstanding citizen in St. Mary’s is urging his fellow residents to “volunteer and invest themselves fully” in their towns and neighbourhoods.
Reverend Derek Ellsworth — pastor of St. Mary’s Pastoral Charge, encompassing the United Churches of Canada’s Bethany in East River, Kirk Memorial in Glenelg and St. John’s in Sherbrooke — issued the comment after winning Beanie’s Bistro’s first ‘local hero’ award by vote last week.
“As chair of the food bank, I see the ongoing needs in our community, but also the generosity and goodness of the people who live here,” he stated in an email to The Journal.
“It is really quite an amazing place. People are also very good at expressing gratitude and appreciation... I want to encourage everyone to volunteer and invest themselves fully in our community.”
Tammie Vautour, proprietor of Beanie’s Bistro in Sherbrooke, started the award program earlier this month as a way to acknowledge the number people in the area who go above and beyond for their communities.
“My customers make our days easier and brighter and better,” she said. “And we’ve all got those people, especially in Sherbrooke, which is so community-oriented and where there are so many volunteers. So, I thought, yeah, let’s acknowledge some of them.”
For now, members of the community may nominate candidates for the award at their discretion on the on the restaurant’s Facebook page. Winners will be periodically selected by a numerical vote. “I buy the winner lunch,” said Vautour, who also started a customer of the week program in May.
“There are so many deserving people in our community who give tirelessly of themselves and their gifts in the service of others,” Ellsworth said. “Whether it is through a service, or a visit to the hospital, school or nursing home, a children’s or youth group, an adult study group or a community meal… I simply try to bring a presence of hope, joy, peace and love, helping out in any way I can.”