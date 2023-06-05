The Halton Police have made progress in investigating the discovery of a fetus in an Oakville park on May 19, 2023, as it identified an individual associated with the incident. Working collaboratively with the Coroner's Office, the police are investigating to uncover the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.
The incident unfolded on Friday morning around 8:45 am when police received a call reporting the finding of a fetus in Oakdale Park. The discovery was made by a pedestrian who happened to be walking near Munn's Creek in the park.
As the investigation progressed, the Halton Police urged anyone with pertinent information or potentially relevant video footage, including dash cam recordings, of the area to come forward and assist in the investigation.
This distressing incident has sparked deep concerns within the community, and the Halton Police are diligently working to uncover any information that may shed light on the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the fetus.