Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, and Drumheller-Stettler MLA Nate Horner took the opportunity to meet with some residents on Monday evening, April 3 at O’Shea’s. This was not a formal campaign stop and was organized by local Drumheller resident Stan Solberg as a means for some residents to have the opportunity to speak with Minister Horner prior to the May 2023 provincial election. About a dozen people attended the informal meeting, including Starland County Reeve Steve Wannstrom.
Minister Horner holds informal meeting with residents
- Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, DrumhellerMail.com The Drumheller Mail
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- PIB digs in at Spiller Road
- Good fence to keep out bad actors
- Letters to the Editor (7): Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Easter Egg hunts in the South Okanagan
- Rural politicians feeling shafted by fund
- Justice Minister hears concerns of chiefs on resources transfer agreements
- Letters to the Editor (4): Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Community rallies for Ukrainian chef, family
- ‘90s icons TLC, Shaggy to play Penticton
- Point Intersection project back on
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Canadian fighter has modest shopping list after winning million-dollar PFL purse
- No charges to be laid in Akulivik woman’s jail cell death
- Russia: Bill to allow electronic conscription notices passes
- Inflation slows but stays high enough for Fed to hike again
- Brookfield Infrastructure to buy freight container company Triton International
- MTY Food Group reports Q1 profit up, acquisitions help revenue more than double