Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, and Drumheller-Stettler MLA Nate Horner took the opportunity to meet with some residents on Monday evening, April 3 at O’Shea’s. This was not a formal campaign stop and was organized by local Drumheller resident Stan Solberg as a means for some residents to have the opportunity to speak with Minister Horner prior to the May 2023 provincial election. About a dozen people attended the informal meeting, including Starland County Reeve Steve Wannstrom.

