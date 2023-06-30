From property assessments to Blue Box regulations and everything in between, Lincoln's regional councillor recently stopped by a Town of Lincoln council meeting to offer insight into some of the things happening at the regional level.
Coun. Rob Foster also touched on concerns about potential fees for the Public Safety Broadband Network and an update on the Niagara Escarpment crossing at the June 26 town council meeting.
PROPERTY ASSESSMENTS
The Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC)’S values for properties — which have remained the same since 2016 — are going to change someday, warned Foster.
He said everybody has to understand the “real ramifications” when values change.
“It’s not MPAC that makes the decision of when the values are going to be assigned, but the provincial government,” he said. “The council and the region will have to have a good discussion because it isn't necessarily the sky is falling when this happens."
BLUE BOX TRANSITION
The province’s Blue Box Program is currently undergoing a transition to a new model, which began its implementation on July 1 and will see producers be fully responsible for both the funding and operation of residential recycling in the province. This is a significant departure away from the previous model which saw Stewardship Ontario operate the program. The transition is expected to continue through Dec. 31, 2025.
Foster said the transition is a major issue across the province, particularly on when it’s coming into effect.
“Do we continue with the same level of service on recycling that we have had going? How much are we going to be spending on that, considering the provincial government has said it's the producers' responsibility? What about the Niagara Region itself?” he said.
At the region's Waste Management Steering Committee meeting, Foster said a discussion about how the current recycling is not recognized within the provincial responsibilities is underway. He added the transition is going to be a “big problem” for the Niagara Region and is unsure how it’s going to affect the taxpayers.
BROADBAND NETWORK
“Suffice it to say there are lots of concerns coming up,” Foster said on the Public Safety Broadband Network (PSBN). This wireless broadband network prioritizes exclusive access to wireless data for first responders and public service personnel.
Discussions about potential fees are ongoing and Foster referred back to Roger’s widespread service outage in 2022, which affected everything from payment systems to emergency calls.
“There are changes that are going into play, and municipalities are joining together to make sure that those things are taken care of,” he said.
According to Foster, the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) is “working its way through those particular areas.”
An AMO meeting this fall is expected to provide more announcements regarding the wireless broadband network.
NIAGARA ESCARPMENT CROSSING
Updates on the Niagara Escarpment crossing — a project examining options for a North-South transportation connection between the QEW and a potential future regional Road 20 bypass of Smithville — are underway, said Foster.
Accommodation of commercial vehicles and other transportation modes in order to provide greater safety for local communities is one of the project’s goals. Foster noted that currently, they are working on creating terms of reference for the project.
In a notice of commencement of the terms of reference, there is potential for additional transportation system capacity.