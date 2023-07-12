ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP - A long anticipated upgrade for the Earlton municipal pool has been put on hold after tender bids revealed the project’s costs had soared to more than twice the original estimate.
Armstrong Township had been planning to renovate the building attached to the municipal pool.
At its June 28 meeting, council reviewed tenders received from potential contractors and all bids far exceeded the original estimate.
Council still hopes to make some upgrades though, but they won't be done immediately.
"We still have funding for the pool building so we are going to look at what can be done with the funding we have," said Armstrong Township Chief Administrative Officer Dan Thibeault in an email interview.
He said the original estimate for the project had been $473,000 plus HST, but the lowest quote received in the request for tenders had been $1.3 million plus taxes.
Thibeault explained that "the main purpose of the project funding was to improve the accessibility of the pool building and update the boiler system."
The township has already invested money in the project through preliminary architecture and engineering work.
"As this is a public facility, the building code requires certain construction to be reviewed by an architect and engineer,” said Thibeault.
“As the Township decides our next steps, we (will) utilize what we can from the current plan."
Any work that will be undertaken will not occur immediately, however. Thibeault explained that "to apply for a change of scope with the Province/Federal Government is currently taking between six to eight months so unfortunately work funded through them will need to first await their approval."