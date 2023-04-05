Cobden – The stage is set. The actors have been rehearsing for several weeks and now they are ready to take to the stage.
The stage is at the Cobden Agricultural Hall and the Cobden Community Players are set to perform ‘Sandy Toes & Salty Kisses’, a play by Michael and Susan Parker.
“It’s a play that will make you laugh,” said Annette Gilchrist, one of the performers.
For many years, the Cobden Community Players have been performing comedic plays on stage at the hall with funds going to various organizations and causes. These have included Guatemala projects, Cobden Food Bank, Canadian Cancer Society, Whitewater Region libraries, Bromley Historical Society, Cobden Agricultural Society, Beachburg Medical Centre and many more.
“The money raised all goes to a good cause,” Ms. Gilchrist said.
The performance is onstage Friday and Saturday evening starting at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday afternoon matinee at 2 p.m.
Prior to each performance, there will be entertainment with members of the Leahy, Donohue and Enright families entertaining Friday; Derek and Fran on Saturday and Gate 47 on Sunday.
There’s a big change this year for the three-day performance, she noted. There is only one dinner this year, while in previous years there were two.
The Grace United Church parishioners will host their roast beef dinner prior to Friday’s performance, 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday evening there will only be desserts and refreshments while Sunday will only be refreshments, all during intermission.
“The performance is a farce, a silly comedy,” Ms. Gilchrist explained.
Giving nothing away, she noted that Lovers’ Landing Beach Hotel, located in southern USA on the Gulf of Mexico is known as the home of sandy toes and salty kisses. This popular wedding destination has recently been inherited by Audrina Brown, who has her hands full with Uncle Bubba, who is running a variety of extra-curricular enterprises within the hotel. Add a flaky receptionist named Candy, a case of mistaken identities and a rollercoaster of events that leads to an on and off again wedding for the epitome of the New England ‘blue bloods’ Beatrice and her daughter Traci to a Peter Mudd and a mysterious guest named Douglas Dupont. Is it true love or is it the mystique of sandy toes and salty kisses at the Lovers Landing Beach Hotel?
There are seven local thespians in the performance, with two returning to stage after an absence – Grace Mick and Doug Schauer. The other performers are Ms. Gilchrist, Rob McKenzie, Crystal Leach, Therese Narbonne and Scott Bell.
The show is $15 for adults and those 12 years and younger $10. The Friday night roast beef dinner is $20.
Tickets are only available at the door.