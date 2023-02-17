A total of 359 people lost their lives on Ontario Provincial Police patrolled roads in 2022, according to the force’s annual traffic data report published last week. The death toll was 44 higher than in 2021.
The OPP releases an annual two-year traffic data comparison to illustrate how drivers fared in keeping themselves and those around them safe on and off the road.
“The data provides a two-year comparison snapshot of traffic fatalities, collisions and their contributing factors, and the most compelling reminder that roads, waterways and trails are only as safe as the actions and behaviours of those who use them,” said OPP Corporate Communications. “The data also dispels the notion that traffic fatalities are ‘accidents’ when in fact, the majority are the result of conscious, poor decisions around taking risks that cause or contribute to people losing their lives.”
Traffic volumes were higher in 2022, but the increases in fatalities noted in the data should not be viewed or accepted as an inevitable outcome of more people out on roads.
“By any measure, a life lost in a preventable collision or other traffic incident is one too many,” the OPP stated.
The most important takeaway from the data is the need for every driver and passenger to eliminate all manner of risk, as this remains the most critical factor in preventing the senseless loss of life.
The following is the OPP’s comparison traffic data.
ROADS:
Motor vehicle fatalities: 2022: 359; 2021: 315
Total number of collisions: 2022: 74,173; 2021: 60,659
Lead contributing factor(s) and number of people killed:
Speed-related: 2022: 85; 2021: 81
Inattentive-related: 2022: 61; 2021: 60
Alcohol/drug-related: 2022: 64; 2021: 32
Seatbelt-related: 2022: 61; 2021: 47
Motorcycle fatalities: 2022: 44; 2021: 35
Lead contributing factor and number of people killed: 2022: Lost control (7); 2021: Speed - too fast for the conditions (6)
Fatalities involving commercial motor vehicles: 2022: 87; 2021: 87
Lead contributing factor and number of people killed: 2022: Lost control (16); 2021: Speed - too fast for conditions (10)
Pedestrian fatalities: 2022: 29; 2021: 40
WATERWAYS
Boating fatalities: 2022: 29; 2021: 27
Primary cause(s) and number of people killed: 2022: Capsized vessel (13), falling overboard (9); 2021: Capsized vessel (13), falling overboard (10)
Number of deceased vessel occupants not wearing a Personal Floatation Device: 2022: 26; 2021: 24
TRAILS
Off-road vehicle fatalities: 2022: 27; 2021: 22
Lead contributing factor(s) and number of people killed: 2022: Lost control (7); 2021: Lost control (9)
Snowmobile fatalities: 2021-22 season: 14; 2020-21 season: 15
Lead contributing factor(s) (# of people killed): 2021-22 season: Speed - too fast for the conditions (6); 2020-21 season: Speed - too fast for the conditions (7)
The OPP, as well as every community member, are counting on the motoring public to make 2023 a safe one that sees all travellers safely get to their destinations.
What you can do:
- Recognize that adopting and maintaining safe, lawful actions and behaviours falls on everyone who uses our roadways, highways, waterways and trails.
- Make a life-long commitment to being a responsible driver and traveller, whether by car, bike, foot, boat, off-road vehicle or other motor vehicles. By doing so, you contribute to the overall safety of everyone who travels within our communities.
- Recognize that traffic safety is a shared responsibility. The OPP remains committed to reducing and preventing injuries and fatalities on roadways, highways, waterways and trails through high visibility patrol, enforcement and education throughout the year.
“We can all do our part to stay safe and reduce the number of collisions and fatalities in Ontario,” said the OPP.