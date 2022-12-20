The Douro-Dummer Fire Services is one of 50 Ontario fire departments receiving funds from Enbridge Gas to help purchase firefighting training materials.
“These resources from Enbridge Gas are timely and much appreciated as we ramp up testing for firefighter certification to meet our new legislative requirements,” Douro-Dummer Fire Chief Chuck Pedersen stated in a release.
The Douro-Dummer fire department has more than 60 volunteer firefighters who respond from four stations across the sprawling rural township.
They respond to calls for help for medical issues, fire suppression, water rescue and vehicle accidents, as well as providing fire prevention, inspection and educational opportunities.
The Enbridge Gas funds are implemented through Safe Community Project Assist — a program with the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council that supplements existing training for Ontario volunteer and composite fire departments in the communities where Enbridge Gas operates.
This year’s $250,000 donation to fire departments across the province will be used to purchase educational materials to assist training firefighters in life-saving techniques.
Since the launch of Safe Community Project Assist in 2012, 294 grants have been provided to Ontario fire departments for additional firefighter training.
“Safe Community Project Assist improves access to training materials for fire departments,” stated Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg, chair of the council, in a release.
“Firefighting can be dangerous and unpredictable, and these training materials positively contribute to the health and safety of firefighters and the broader community.”
The council was established in 1993 with a mission to help create “a world where no one is hurt by fire.” It promotes fire prevention and public education through sponsorships and partnerships with various groups and individuals with an interest in public safety.
Enbridge Gas Inc., formed in 2019 from the amalgamation of Union Gas Ltd. and Enbridge Gas Distribution. It’s Canada’s largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company based in Ontario with a more than a 170-year history of providing safe and reliable service to customers. The distribution business serves about 3.8 million customers, heating over 75 per cent of Ontario homes.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.