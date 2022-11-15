THUNDER BAY, ONT. — For 16 years, Gear Up For Outdoors owners John and Sandra Wynn have rallied more than 30 businesses, organizations and institutions to provide warm outerwear for those without.
To date, they have collected and distributed more than 15,000 coats and jackets in their Spread the Warmth program.
“It’s a pinch-me moment,” John Wynn said. “It’s hard to believe and it’s just (worrisome) that every year the need gets greater and greater. Yet, at the same time, the generosity throughout the community is just phenomenal.”
Participation in the annual Spread the Warmth coat drive has extended up the north shore to Schreiber, Terrace Bay and Marathon where donations are collected at each community hospital and brought to Gear Up For Outdoors. They are added to the Thunder Bay contributions, sorted and picked up for distribution through Shelter House Thunder Bay, Grace Place and Precious Bundles.
John explained that the outerwear is made available through these three organizations and through the SOS van which was a program that provides outreach services to vulnerable or homeless people. The SOS van program is on hiatus this year due to a lack of support and funding.
“A lot of larger sized jackets would be (available from) the SOS van and it would be right at street level there for the recipients who don’t go into the shelter house,” John said. “At least they could have a sleeping bag or a jacket or a pair of boots they can give them right there.”
From the start, the Wynns had The Keg Restaurant on board which provided $100 gift certificates as an incentive for donations that donors could enter to win. The Keg continues to support the cause this way today.
“We always give the donors a 10 per cent reduction off the purchase of a new jacket,” John said. “We went to the banks, the media companies, insurance companies, restaurants and we went to the hospitals, to let their staff members know (that we needed their help collecting the jackets.)”
When the COVID-19 pandemic arrived it brought protocol changes.
“People would bring in relatively clean jackets . . . they don’t have to be dry cleaned but they have to be clean,” he said. “Now with COVID, we ask them to donate items in a system we call contactless. Going contactless ensures a more efficient collection process, mitigates risks and provides a protocol that is meaningful while keeping everyone’s safety top of mind.”
Donors are asked to place their coat or jacket donation into a plastic bag that is labelled with gender and size, and sealed.
“I have people that will knit gloves and hats and mitts through the season and bring them in here in huge bundles,” John said. “We have a lot of customers who will go and buy snowsuits from the end of season clearance from stores in the spring and then bring them in here and donate them. It’s a real community function with a lot of moving parts there. At the end of the day, it’s just such a treat to see the need met . . . especially with the cold weather.”
Clean, bagged and labelled items can be brought to Gear Up For Outdoors and deposited in a large exterior collector bin where they are retrieved several times each day.