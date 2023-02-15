DISTRICT - There is a need for improved service in shelters for those experiencing homelessness in the district, DTSSAB says, and Zack's Crib, which is expected to begin construction this year, will help with that goal.
The District of Timiskaming Social Services Administration Board (DTSSAB) met February 1 in Evanturel Township for an orientation meeting and heard details of efforts being made to help homeless people in the district.
DTSSAB defines homelessness as "the situation of an individual, family, or community without stable, safe, permanent, appropriate housing or immediate prospect means and ability of acquiring it,” said DTSSAB communications and executive coordinator Michelle Caron.
However, "there are different groups of people who are affected differently, and every individual's experience is unique. Homelessness is not strictly an issue of housing instability," she said in an email interview.
She said that DTSSAB's Housing and Community Outreach works in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association, the OPP’s Timiskaming detachments, and the Salvation Army to respond when people are experiencing issues with homelessness made worse by weather.
"The role of the DTSSAB is homelessness prevention,” she said, and the administration’s services are available weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
"Emergency calls outside of those hours are often directed towards OPP detachments, individuals being brought to local hospital, and/or other community supports. This gap in service highlights the need for a shelter such as Zack's Crib. Hotel placement is solely used for crisis/emergency situations.”
There are a number of pathways to assist individuals who are clients of the Ontario Works program, Ontario Works manager Luanna Lapointe noted during the presentation.
A By-Name List was referenced in the presentation by Lapointe. Caron later noted that, "due to the nature of invisible homelessness in Northern Ontario, these numbers are likely only a partial representation of individuals experiencing homelessness in the district."
The 2022 By-Name list for the district identifies 89 individuals; seven families with 19 children involved; four youths aged 16 to 24; three seniors aged 65 and older; 22 Indigenous people; and three families and 21 individuals who were placed in motels.
By the end of 2022, there were 17 individuals who were actively experiencing homelessness; seven individuals placed in DTSSAB housing; six individuals accepted into Hope Haven, a transitional house in Kirkland Lake; and three individuals advancing to being housed from that program.
By January 2023, there were 19 people actively experiencing homelessness in the district.
"We can advise that in partnership with OPP detachments in the Timiskaming District, our Housing and Community Outreach position has attended areas where they are aware there are individuals who may be experiencing homelessness and aid was offered."
Caron said construction on Zack's Crib (a shelter based in New Liskeard) is to begin this year.
"This will help address the crisis need, especially outside of regular hours," she commented.
"Hope Haven continues to be a success in Kirkland Lake," she added.