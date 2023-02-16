The final phase of the Montrose Square development project in Port Coquitlam has been approved.
The development application for a five-storey, 52-unit building on the northeast corner of Kelly Avenue and Mary Hill Road was approved unanimously by city council on Feb. 7.
“I’ll certainly be supporting this. The development in this area has been excellent, it’s really coming into its own,” said Mayor Brad West, adding a number of new businesses have already moved in.
Quantum Properties’ Montrose Square project will add a total 472 new units to the city’s housing stock when complete.
Adjacent to the proposed units are 56 senior-oriented apartments currently under construction for the third phase of development, along with 364 units in four six-storey buildings facing Terry Fox Plaza in the first two phases.
Staff had few comments over the proposal, recommending the application to council. They stated it was in line with Official Community Plan, adheres to a restrictive covenant on the property restricting it to rental housing, and is designed to incorporate heritage character, and energy requirements for buildings.
The five-storey building’s apartments mix will consist of 13 studio units, 21 one-bedrooms, 15 two-bedroom units, and three three-bedroom units.
Two trees are to be removed and replaced with 34 new trees.
The developer requested a minor zoning variance on the exterior yard setback to allow for outdoor balconies, which staff said was unlikely to impact neighbouring properties.
There are one and a half levels of parking, with some off-site parking needing to be secured off site through a legal agreement with the city.
Coun. Glenn Pollock commended the developer and council for building more rental units, stating that Port Coquitlam was doing well on social housing types, citing Metro Vancouver data.