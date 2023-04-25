Four memorable tour options through the St. Lawrence River archipelago will soon be available.
City Cruises Gananoque, the oldest and largest passenger cruise line touring the 1000 Islands, will kick off its 2023 season Saturday.
Participants will have the options to hop aboard any of the four tours that set sail to explore the Canadian Gateway to the archipelago where Lake Ontario empties into the St. Lawrence River.
Launched in 1951 as the Gananoque Boat Line, City Cruises Gananoque operates five triple-decker, all-aluminum vessels with ports in Gananoque and Ivy Lea.
“The 1000 Islands are not only an incredible vista, but the area is also rich with history and fascinating stories of the people who have called it home,” said Mory DiMaurizio, chief operating officer of City Cruises in Canada. “From small cottage islands to majestic estates, the views are breathtaking. A cruise through the 1000 Islands is an experience that should be on your bucket list.”
The four cruise options available for the 2023 season among the Thousand Islands are as follows: the one-hour 1000 Islands cruise from Ivy Lea – where one takes part in a sail from the Ivy Lea port, sees the Boldt Castle, the Statue of St. Lawrence, which is visible only from the water, standing a solemn guard over the mighty river its vessels high above on a rock cut, the 1000 Islands International Bridge and Zavikon Islands, home to the world’s smallest international bridge.
If you want to get on board for a one-hour cruise that gets you closer to the scenery than any other cruise available in the 1000 Islands, take the 1000 Islands cruise from Gananoque. Referred to by the Iroquois Nation as the Garden of the Great Spirit, the tranquility of the area belies a history of adventures, wars and rebellions. See fifth and sixth-generation family cottages, and cruise the narrow channels of the Admiralty and Navy group of islands in the most intimate tour the 1000 Islands has to offer.
There is also a three-hour Thousand Island cruise from Gananoque available as an option. This is regarded as a Canadian signature experience, as this tour features onboard audio commentary in English and French telling the story about the 1000 Islands region, its history and its people. Participants will see the famed Boldt Castle and lavish homes of the rich and famous on Millionaire’s Row. Learn about and discover the remarkable feats of engineering required to build the St. Lawrence Seaway, 1000 Islands International Bridge and so much more. This cruise is touted as the perfect way to explore the scenery that has made the region famous throughout the world.
Finally, there’s the five-hour Boldt Castle stopover cruise from Gananoque. With this, one sets sail through the Canadian and American span of the 1000 Islands before a two-hour stopover at the majestic Boldt Castle, on the most famous of the 1000 Islands, Heart Island. The narrated cruise also takes you past Zavikon Island, Millionaire’s Row, the St. Lawrence Seaway and the 1000 Islands Bridge as you see the area's most breathtaking scenery. This cruise includes admission to Boldt Castle. A valid passport is required to enjoy this cruise as Heart Island is an official port of entry to the United States.
“They’re all fantastic tours, all equally enjoyable,” DiMaurizio said. “It’s a different experience each time. There’s a lot of them that are favourites because each one has a bit of different information and you learn something new every time you go, even if you go more than once, you pick up something new that you didn’t realize from the time before.”
All City Cruises Gananoque vessels are fully accessible on the first deck.
To book tickets and for more information, please visit citycruises.com/gananoque.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)