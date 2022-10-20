The Village has recently contracted with McIver & Associates Ltd. to complete a solid waste collection study. Carey McIver attended via Zoom to give council a preliminary briefing on the process she will use for the project. She said the study would consider organic diversion opportunities, recycling, wildlife awareness, illegal dumping prevention, residential and community composting, and disposal of commercial waste. It will also look at combining services, options for waste collection, and expanding the program to include communities from Nakusp to Slocan.
Well drilling tender awarded
The contract for drilling the two new wells will be offered to JR Drilling. Of the three tenders received for the project, JR Drilling’s was the lowest bid at $222,935. Also, JR proposed a favourable schedule – starting in late November and finishing in early February. Councillor John Fyke commented that it was encouraging the firm had recently drilled wells in Nakusp “and are held in high regard.”
Donation Store bin to be painted
The garbage bin in front of the Donation Store is going to be transformed into a piece of public art. Council approved a request from Cassandra Qiu, Lucerne School student, for three young artists to paint the bin in an engaging cartoon style, featuring animals involved in activities throughout the seasons.
When the Donation Store moved earlier this year, the bin, which is needed to operate the store, was placed in a parking stall near the front entrance. This “has recently raised some discussion about its questionable aesthetics…” Qiu wrote in her letter to council.
Bear update
To find solutions to the bear problem in New Denver, a meeting is planned to include CAO Lisa Scott, conservation officers from Castlegar, the RCMP and Wild SafeBC representatives. Mayor Casley reiterated, “We need to work together to solve this problem – we need to work collaboratively.”
House of Joyful Tidings
The historic House of Joyful Tidings building may become the municipal campground attendant’s accommodation and office. Council approved in principle pursuing this project in collaboration with the Friends of the Orchard Committee.
The internment-era building was used as the Japanese United Church and community centre from the 1950s to the 1970s. When it was recently slated for demolition, the Friends of the Orchard worked hard to find it a new home and give it a new lease on life.
Second quarter financials reviewed
Council reviewed a financial report for the second quarter, ending June 30. Included in the report were details of revenue, expenses, and capital projects. Capital projects included Knox Hall improvements, work at the Nikkei Centre, the all-wheels skills park (largely funded by CBT and CERIP grants), and improvements to Centennial Park (also largely funded by CBT grants). Financial officers Nathan Russ and Chris Jury said revenues and expenses were on track. Russ added, “Council is doing a very good job of obtaining grants for programs and projects.”
UBCM report
Councillor Colin Moss reported on the Union of BC Municipalities convention, where he and Mayor Casley attended sessions on preventing wildfire disasters, increasing the effectiveness of the BC Rural Health Network, steps to achieve library status for the New Denver Reading Centre, deterioration of the Slocan Community Health Centre, developments at Bannock Point, funding for work at the Nikkei Memorial Centre, local government projects that cross jurisdictional lines, housing, and the role of local government in supporting seniors.