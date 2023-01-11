Kevin Mourant was a selfless man who never skipped a beat, as both a father and a worker.
“Kevin cared about everybody else other than himself,” said longtime friend Jenn Taylor.
His son, who had recently graduated high school, meant the world to him. “He was the most important thing in his life (and) did nothing wrong in his dad’s eyes,” she said.
Mourant died after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday near a busy intersection between London’s downtown and Old North neighbourhood.
Emergency crews were called at about 8:30 p.m. to the area of Oxford and Colborne streets for a “serious collision” that left a 56-year-old pedestrian dead, London police said. The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.
A former member of the Canadian Armed Forces, Mourant was a detail-oriented worker who gave purpose to every task, said Nathaniel Koutsostavros, his former colleague of five years.
“He was one of the better employees you could ever ask for,” said Koutsostavros, who worked in customer service with Mourant at Dominion Automobile Association, a roadside assistance company in London.
Mourant’s dedication to his job was perhaps most apparent in his punctuality. Walking nearly 35 minutes to work each day, he showed up before anyone else, often before the doors opened.
“He’d always be there in the cold waiting for me to let him in,” recalled Koutsostavros.
“I’d stroll in there . . . and he’d be like, ‘Oh, I’ve been here since 6 o’clock,’ ” he said with a laugh. The situation became so common that Koutsostavros eventually gave him the building keys.
Multiple police cruisers and a forensics team were at the scene in the fallout of the crash Saturday. Officers had sealed off the intersection with police tape, while orange pylons and coloured markers were visible along the intersection’s northwest side.
Members of the London police traffic management unit are seeking dash-cam and home surveillance video footage that could assist the investigation that a police spokesperson said was ongoing as of Tuesday.
Those who knew Mourant, meanwhile, remember him for his loyalty and concern for other people.
“He is a very giving and caring person,” Taylor said.
“He was a good guy,” said Koutsostavros.
“If anything was wrong in your life, he would always make sure he asked you about it. He was very, very sweet.”
The Free Press was unable to reach members of Mourant’s family Tuesday.