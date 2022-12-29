WINGHAM – Riverside Apartments’ goal is to resume construction in the spring, according to co-owners Brock Hodgins and Jonathan Eelman.
Construction on the much-needed apartments being constructed on the former Wingham Trailer Park lands paused earlier this year after the sudden departure of a third investor due to a private family matter.
The remaining two partners made a proactive business decision to pause construction at the site while they considered their options.
“The pause in the project was a voluntary decision,” Eelman told the Advance Times on Monday.
Hodgins and Eelman want to reassure folks that the apartment building is on track. They are aware that there are several questions regarding what is happening, and they wanted to let people know that they are available any time to speak with anyone who has an inquiry.
“We are in the process of finding who’s going to come in as a third equity partner; we have more than one interested party,” Eelman said. “Winter is here. There’s no point starting now and dealing with all that. So, as soon as the weather turns, we would like to start. We don’t have a firm commitment to that at this time but that is the goal.”
The pair also wanted to dispel any rumours or disinformation that has been circulating about the pause in construction. There were no injuries at the job site, they are not being sued, nor are there any lawsuits pending; all of their bills are paid that were incurred before they decided to pause the project briefly.
“Our main goal is just the building. We need housing for the town. There’s no hidden agenda,” said Eelman.