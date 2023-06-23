WINGHAM – Maitland River Elementary School (MRES) held a play-a-thon on June 16, inviting the kids and staff to bring a loonie or a toonie to the event to support United Way Perth-Huron (UWPH).
Tug-of-war, frisbee toss, and potato sack racing were just some of the fantastic events happening in the schoolyard. Happy, smiling children laughed and played, rotating through the many exciting play areas in the school’s playground area.
The kids were treated to a special lunch of Subway, courtesy of the Maitland Munchies snack program at MRES.
MRES Principal Angela Cowley said, “All students included, with no financial cost to families (we have enough funds in our Maitland Munchies account). How great is this?”
Lisa Harper, UWPH manager of community development, northern Huron, said in an email, “This is amazing, thanks so much to you, Angela, and the staff/students at Maitland River Elementary. We truly appreciate your support.”