A resident of Milton has once again won a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million in the OLG’s Lotto Max Draw after winning it once in last year.
Anotine Beaini previously won a $1 million prize in August 2021.
Antoine says he was at home when he checked his ticket using the OLG App. "I couldn't believe it. I thought 'Again?'" he said. "It was more shocking than the first win. I told my wife, and she was very happy!"
Antoine says this win is all about family. "I want to make sure the next generation of my family is set up comfortably."
"This is incredible," Antoine smiled. "I feel awesome!"
Lotto Max players in Ontario have won over $7.3 billion since 2009, including 93 jackpot wins and 839 Maxmillion prizes, right across the province.
Lotto Max is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.
The winning ticket was purchased at Milton Convenience Store on Main Street in Milton.
Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission (OLG) is a crown agency that conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres.
OLG says it has provided approximately $55 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes since 1975.
Each year proceeds from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province. It says 100 per cent of OLG's proceeds are invested in Ontario.