A record 326 Municipality of Chatham-Kent employees made the ‘Sunshine List’ in 2022, including three of the top four who announced retirements or departed from their job.
Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s Medical Officer of Health, topped the list of municipally-paid public sector servants whose salary topped the $100,000 plateau in 2022.
Dr. Colby was paid $285,825.98, Thomas Kelly was second with a $259,034.75 salary, and Don Shropshire was fourth at $257,950.13.
Last spring, Dr. Colby announced his intentions to retire as MOH on December 31 but was informed he could not carry his holidays into the new year.
Dr. Colby accumulated enough vacation time from working over 700 consecutive days during the pandemic to leave office on April 22 and continue to earn his salary through the end of the year.
Dr. Colby returned as acting MOH after his replacement Dr. Mario Kangeswaren resigned after two months on the job. He continues to serve in an interim role as Public Health searches for a permanent replacement.
Kelly, who was promoted from General Manager of Infrastructure Engineering Services to Chief Administrative Officer in November of 2021, left the municipality in March 2022 after being the subject of an Ontario Ministry of Labour investigation over a harassment complaint that was lodged shortly after his promotion.
The investigation findings were never revealed, nor were the circumstances of Kelly’s departure from the Civic Centre.
Kelly was, however, paid close to $42,000 more in 2022 than he was in his final year as a municipal employee in 2021.
“Mr. Kelly appears on the list as part of Council’s employment obligation to him. For confidentiality reasons, I cannot provide specific contractual details,” Cathy Hoffman, Chief Human Resource Officer and General Manager, Corporate Services, said in an email to The Ridgetown Independent in response to an inquiry on Kelly’s salary in 2022.
Shropshire was scheduled to retire near the end of 2021 as Kelly transitioned into the CAO role but remained with the municipality during the Ministry investigation and as a consultant under interim CAO Tony Haddad and new CAO Michael Duben because of his experience in the Wheatley emergency.
Shropshire was the top municipal wage earner in 2021.
Chatham-Kent Police Garry Conn earned the third highest wage in 2022 at $258,965.07, while April Rietdyk, General Manager, Community Human Services and Chief Executive Officer of Public Health, rounded out the top five with a $226,270.51 salary.
Kirk Earley, Deputy Police Chief, had the sixth highest salary at $221,687.01, followed by Hoffman, $204,611.81; Christopher Case, Chatham-Kent Fire Chief, $204,335.52; Timothy Sunderland, PUC General Manager, $203,017.39 and Gord Quinton, Chief Financial Officer, $195,801.64 to round out the top 10.
The 326 municipal employees on the Sunshine list earned a total compensation of $41,732,446.66.
A total of 82 staffers received earnings between $100,000 and $110,000, followed by 193 who received between $110,001 and $150,000; 42 received between $150,001 and $200,000, five between $200,001 and $250,000; and four above $250,001.
The Chatham-Kent Police Service’s Sunshine list includes 91 constables, 17 sergeants, nine staff Sergeants, four communications supervisors, three inspectors and three police communication officers.
Chatham-Kent Fire Service’s list includes 35 firefighters, four assistant chiefs, six captains, five senior captains, three fire inspectors and two fire prevention officers.
At the Civic Centre, there are 43 managers, 20 supervisors, 19 directors, five engineers, five general managers, and four analysts.
Mayor Darrin Canniff had a salary of $113,245.85.
This year’s Sunshine Club is an increase from the 302 municipal employees who topped the $100-K salary mark in 2021.
There were 296 municipal employees on the Sunshine list in 2020, 264 in 2019, 250 in 2018 and 228 in 2017.
The top wage earner in all of Chatham-Kent was Dr. Vishal Chawla, who earned $406,375.32, as his wage is listed in the Chatham-Kent Community Health Centres category.
For the complete Sunshine list for municipal employees – which includes administration and staff, police, fire and public health – go online to www.sunshineliststats.com and click on the ‘Employer List’ button and enter ‘Municipality of Chatham Kent.’