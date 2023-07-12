The Community Foundation of Lethbridge and Southwestern Alberta have announced the “23 in ‘23” Summer Contest to all of southwestern Alberta.
Jordan Karst, the Marketing and P.R. Director for CFLSA says that the Foundation created this contest to highlight 23 projects they’ve currently supported through grants programs.
One of the 23 projects that CFLSA is featuring is the Helen Schuler Outdoor Classroom. The Helen Schuler Nature Center was previously featured on the episode of Season 8 of the Amazing Race Canada titled ‘Goatageddon’ where teams visited Lethbridge and were faced with either visiting the Helen Schuler Nature Center or Fort Whoop-Up as part of the Detour portion of Leg 2.
The other 22 projects, Karst says, include Bellevue Outdoor Stage, the Cardston Niistsitapi Monument, the Empress Theatre in Fort Macleod, the Lethbridge Westminster School Playground, the Nanton Bomber Command Museum, the Lethbridge Therapeutic Riding Association, the Coalhurst Spray Park, the Claresholm Lions Gazebo, the Lethbridge Legacy Ornamental Garden, the Picture Butte Walk on the Wild Side, the Disc Golf Course in Raymond, the Legion Plane Base in Lethbridge, the Lebel Mansion in Pincher Creek, the Cowley Black Beauty Dinosaur, the Free Town Pantry in Nobleford, the Courts and Playground in Vulcan, the CASA Kiosks in Lethbridge, the Taber Public Library, the Milk River Neighbourhood Trailer, the Magrath Pool, the Coaldale Birds of Prey Centre, and the Lethbridge Solar System.
People who want more information about the contest, Karst says, can find details about each of the 23 locations to visit by checking the contest’s virtual game board at: https://cflsa.ca/23- in-23/.
Karst says those who want to actually participate in the contest can visit each of the 23 locations, take a selfie of their visit, and post it on social media with the hashtag #CFLSA23in23. All entries, Karst says, will be put into a draw for one of three $500 gift cards for either groceries or gas.
The contest, Karst says, runs from July 1 - Sept. 4, 2023 and the winners will be announced on Sept. 5.