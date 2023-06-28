Hope. Optimism. And a commitment to reconciliation.
Those themes emerged Wednesday from Western University's wampum learning lodge, an Indigenous learning centre where 450 people gathered for a three-day national forum on advancing reconciliation in universities and colleges.
The title of the eighth annual forum – building reconciliation – says it all, said Christy Bressette, Western's vice-provost and associate vice-president for Indigenous initiatives.
"We're building this," she said, sitting in an outdoor ceremonial space where a sacred fire burned throughout the conference.
"This is a shared responsibility to reconcile communities and institutions with Indigenous peoples. How we do that is what the whole conference is about."
The event also aims to empower people. "Decolonizing" schools and transforming courses and teaching practices to include Indigenous people, their knowledge and cultures doesn't come without challenges, Bressete said.
"It's really to lift people up because this work is very hard. It's very uphill work, and it's often Indigenous people who are the ones leading it."
Universities Canada created the annual forum in response to the 94 calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada that examined the lasting damage the residential school system inflicted on Indigenous people.
This year's theme was education for reconciliation: rebuilding stronger with intentionality. The three-day event kicked off Monday with initiatives highlighting local Indigenous organizations and tours to Oneida Nation of the Thames and Chippewas of the Thames.
Starting with a sunrise ceremony led by Indigenous elders, each day had a jam-packed schedule of presentations, workshops, oral histories, artistic performances and even a concert.
Speakers and discussions at the forum drew on four sub-themes:
To Lewis Williams, a keynote speaker and professor of Indigenous and geography studies at Western, reconciliation is deeply tied to the planet's future "specifically because of those Indigenous epistemologies and worldviews and ways of being with the land," she said.
Williams grew up in Auckland, New Zealand, and is from the tribal territory of Tauranga Moana.
"By non-Indigenous people engaging in reconciliation, they're also helping themselves, as well as doing the ethical and right thing," she said.
Attendee Aaron Franks has been to similar forums in the past. But what struck the Ottawa resident most about this year's, he said, was its "warm and welcoming" environment created by organizers.
"The office of Indigenous initiatives has done an amazing job of celebrating and honouring people," Franks said.
Reflected on this past week, Bressette said it was "truly refreshing" to see so many Indigenous perspectives brought into the university's space.
"People are leaving here with optimism and hope," she said. "We're all bringing our challenges and sharing those, and we're all bringing our best practices … Take them and be successful, and help everybody."
The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada