I never knew my father. He passed away when I was only 6 months old.
My brother and sister, they were lucky they were never carted away to the residential school, because of my grandparents. They came to the house, trying three times to take my brother and sister, to send them off to residential school.
But, my grandparents were strong enough to keep them away, not to be taken and sent off to residential school. I give thanks for that too, to my grandparents for being so strong.
After my father passed away, I was too young to be carted away at 6 months old. My brother was old enough, and so was my sister, to be taken away.
I never knew growing up that they tried to come into the house. I never knew. Maybe about four or five years ago, my sister told me these things.
She says, “We were lucky, how strong Ma and Bubba were, to keep them away.”
I give thanks just about every day for their strength to hold onto the family. Keep them together.
*
Iah nonwén:ton tehiientehrhà:’on rake’níha. Wahatóhetste’ 6 khók niwenhì:take shitewatién:tahkwe’.
Rakhtsì:’a tánon’ akhtsì:’a, ronatera’swí:io nen’ nè:’e ase’kén iah nonwén:ton tehshakotiia’takarénion tsi iontientáhkhwa’ tsi ionterihwaienstáhkhwa’, nè:’e tsi ionkhsothokòn:’a. Tahón:nehte’ tsi kanónhsote, áhsen nieioiénhton wahonte’nién:ten’ ahshakotiia’ténhawe’ rakhtsì:’a tánon’ akhtsì:’a, né: iahshakonaténniehte ne tsi iontientáhkhwa’ tsi ionterihwaienstáhkhwa’.
Nek tsi, ia’tekaié:ri tsi nihni’shátste’ ne ionkhsothokòn:’a ne é:ren iahshakonatè:kwahte’, ne tóhsa iahshakotiia’ténha tánon’ ahshakotiia’takarénionke’ ne tsi iontientáhkhwa’ tsi ionterihwaienstáhkhwa’. Tekatenonhwerá:tons ni’ nen’ nè:’e, tekhenonhwerá:tons ionkhsothokòn:’a tsi niió:re tsi nihni’shátste’.
Shahatóhetste’ ne rake’níha, só:tsi ken’ shitewatién:ha ne aiontia’takarénion 6 khók niwenhnì:take shitewátien.
Iah nonwén:ton tewakaterièn:tarahkwe’ shontonkwatehiahróntie’ tsi wahonte’nién:ten’ kanónhskon ahontáweia’te’. Iah nonwén:ton tewakaterièn:tarahkwe’. Kaié:ri tóka’ wísk niiohserá:ke tsi náhe’, akhtsì:’a wa’onkhró:ri’ kén’ naho’ténhshon.
Ión:ton, “Ionkwatera’swí:io, tsi nihni’shátstehkwe’ ne Ma tánon’ Bubba, ne é:ren iahshakonatè:kwahte’.”
Thia’tewenhniserá:ke thó:ha tekatenonhwerá:tons tsi nihni’shátste’ ne ahotihwatsiraienawa’kónhake’. Né: skátne ahonnè:sheke’.