Weeks after a man in a rural Manitoba double murder was found not criminally responsible for the killings, a local mental health expert says he hopes there is an understanding of why that decision was reached, and an understanding that the focus for the killer should now switch from punishment to recovery.
In a ruling handed down on Nov. 21, Manitoba Court of King’s Bench Justice Shawn Greenberg ruled Karlton Dean Reimer of Steinbach was not criminally responsible (NCR) for the brutal and random killings of retired couple Dennis and Bernadette Lidgett that happened in their RM of Taché home on March 25, 2021.
Reimer admitted to killing the couple after breaking into their home, but it was determined through psychiatric evaluations that he carried out the act while in the grips of a severe psychosis. As of this week, he remains in custody, and the Manitoba Criminal Code Review Board now has 90 days to decide if he will be confined to a mental health facility.
Chris Summerville, who has served as the CEO of the Schizophrenia Society of Canada since 2007, said he knows some will be angry and feel that Reimer should spend the rest of his life in a prison cell to pay for what he did.
But Summerville said NCR verdicts are difficult to get in court and are “not reached lightly,” especially in cases like the killing of the Lidgett couple, and in order to get that verdict it had to be proven the suspect did not know right from wrong or appreciate what he was doing was wrong when he committed the act.
“Most people never reach such a paranoid state, but there are cases where some have such paranoia and such paranoid delusions, that they truly can’t appreciate right from wrong or that what they are doing is even socially unacceptable because they were completely possessed with the psychosis,” he said.
He said in many cases violent acts during psychotic episodes are committed because the perpetrator believes at the time that if they did not do it, then their own life could be in danger.
“It’s based on a paranoid psychosis where that person might think those people are trying to kill them and they have to do something about it, and in many cases people literally hear voices, and it’s telling them they are in danger, and they have to do something,” Summerville said.
With the NCR decision, Reimer now has the prospect of one day walking free if it is ever believed that he is fully recovered and poses no threat to the public, and Summerville said the focus should now be on doing what needs to be done to allow him to recover.
“This person has a mental disorder, a disease of the brain, and I assume he will now end up in a treatment centre, where security is tight, but where it is a hospital and not a prison, and where he will get the best mental health treatment that one can get.”
Summerville said any decisions on when and if to release Reimer would only happen after a rigid review process that will look at his psychological condition, and if he poses any threat to the public.
“The fact is, when you are NCR you have not been convicted of a crime,” he said. “And once you have recovered they have no right to keep you, because the goal is to treat you, not to punish you.”
— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.