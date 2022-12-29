Kneehill County councillors unanimously passed their 2023 interim operating budget, but not before a councillor voiced concerns about community peace officer (CPO) recruitment difficulties. The interim budget was approved at the Dec. 13 regular meeting of council.
The interim operating budget was presented to councillors by Acting Director of Financial Services Marika von Mirbach, who noted that the provincial government requires municipalities to pass an interim budget before Jan. 1 for the following year if their full budget is not ready.
“Administration is recommending that council pass an interim operating budget based on approximately 50 per cent of the approved 2022 operating budget,” stated von Mirbach’s memo to council.
It was noted in the memo that a tender for a road network study (RNS) came back higher than expected, and staff requested another $10,000 from the revenue stabilization reserve to reach a total of $60,000 for the project.
Coun. Carrie Fobes noted she received a question from a ratepayer who wished to know how the RNS helps Kneehill County’s road system.
Director of Infrastructure Mike Ziehr answered that the previous study dated from 2014 which Kneehill County “veered” a bit away from. This new study will help the county decide which new roads to construct including factors such as traffic, collision data, safety and maintenance, adding that there won’t be a list developed as that’s part of a later process. The RNS should be looked at as an analysis of need noted Ziehr.
Reeve Jerry Wittstock stated that the previous plan was a 30 framework but then the shoulder pull program was conducted which accelerated everything and did a lot to help the roads.
Wittstock stated he supported forward thinking when it comes to issues like deciding where heavy truck traffic should and shouldn’t go.
Coun. Fobes then asked about the capital equipment plan which was approved at a Nov. council meeting and the substantial delays county staff predicted while waiting for the equipment. Fobes asked if this would result in higher prices.
Ziehr answered no, the county was moving forward with the capital purchase plan at locked in prices, adding that he thought councillors made a great decision to pre-purchase the equipment.
Coun. Fobes also asked about a Swalwell Dam study listed on a carry-forward report at $12,000 and why it was necessary.
Ziehr answered that because Kneehill County has responsibility for the dam the provincial government requires the study be done.
County Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Mike Haugen chimed in that the study was “thrust upon us,” noting that if an issue is found at the dam, staff will return to council with the information.
Coun. Ken King asked why the RNS funding was coming from the stabilization fund, to which von Mirbach responded that the RNS funding originally came from that account and staff wished to keep all of its funding flowing from the same source.
Coun. Laura Lee Machell-Cunningham asked if the aforementioned capital equipment plan could still be altered before the final 2023 budgets are approved.
The CAO stated it’s likely too late to change those decisions as Kneehill County has already begun the process of acquiring the equipment.
Machell-Cunningham responded that she received questions from ratepayers about three community peace officer vehicles included in that plan.
The CAO responded the county’s intent is to fill vacant CPO positions while the vehicle procurement moves forward. He noted it’s not known how long it will take to fill the CPO positions.
Wittstock asked if Kneehill County still gets a municipal discount with the CAO responding yes, but it doesn’t seem as substantial as in the past.
Coun. King stated that the three vehicles are part of the CPO policy councillors have approved, and that if the policy remains unchanged then the purchases should go ahead. King suggested if councillors have concerns about the CPO policy then it should be discussed.
Coun. Machell-Cunningham answered she wouldn’t mind having a discussion about the CPO policy because she wouldn’t like to see vehicles sitting idle because the county can’t find any CPO candidates.
Councillors unanimously approved the 2023 interim operating budget as it was presented.