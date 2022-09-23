NORTH PERTH – RSM President Gerald Moore has been named deputy chief building official and zoning bylaw enforcement officer for the Municipality of North Perth. The appointment came to fruition at North Perth’s council meeting on Sept. 19.
Council deemed it necessary and desirable to enter into an agreement with RSM Building Consultants Inc. for the provision of plans examination and mentorship services, and therefore appointed Moore as the chief building official (CBO).
The municipality is retaining RSM Building Consultants Inc. to provide consulting services to the municipality under their direction. The consulting firm will provide these services, starting Sept. 12., which continues for a two-year period unless terminated earlier. Services will be provided until the manager of development and protective services/fire chief determine services are no longer required.
The municipality entered into the 10-page agreement with RSM titled, “The North Perth Consulting Agreement.”
The municipality shall pay the consulting firm for its services, with the following rates: The hourly rate of $142 per hour, which is used for mentorship services and which also includes travel time from the consultant’s residence; a mileage rate of $0.65 per km when using a personal vehicle; and specific plan review rates which are outlined in the agreement.
Moore will act in the capacity as CBO, until one can be hired to work under the municipality. The motion was carried by the council of the Municipality of North Perth on Sept. 19.