BROCKTON – The Oct. 11 meeting got off to serious start with three business items arising from the minutes.
Two were related to the previous meeting’s presentation and discussion on homelessness, while the third was a motion brought forward by Coun. Kym Hutcheon on removal of municipal councillors.
Mayor Chris Peabody brought forward a motion calling for advocacy on increasing programming for homelessness and drug addiction. This translates to increased payments for those who depend on Ontario Works or the Ontario Disability Support Program.
Homelessness and substance abuse issues are largely the responsibility of other levels of government, but municipalities are finding themselves increasingly involved as the impact of high inflation, COVID-19 and other factors “making circumstances surrounding mental health, drug addiction and homelessness more prevalent,” as stated in the resolution.
The federal government has pledged to work with all levels of government to end the opioid crisis that continues to claim too many lives.
The provincial government is responsible for Ontario Works payments and the Ontario Disability Support Program. Both have been frozen for a number of years, although the province increased ODSP by five per cent in September.
The county is responsible for housing supports and assisting local municipalities, including managing Bruce County Housing. The county operates the Homelessness Response Steering Committee in partnership with the YMCA and County of Grey.
Brockton has seen an increase in matters related to homelessness and has been working with the county to address the issue. Peabody is calling on the other levels of government to do their share in providing additional resources.
Peabody noted someone on ODSP gets $500 a month for housing. “We know where rents are going,” he said. “It’s important for municipalities to advocate for an increase” from the province.
A copy of this resolution is being provided to the Ontario premier, Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions, Ministry of Health, local MPs and MPPs, the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, and the County of Bruce.
The second and related resolution focused on the need for affordable housing and related supports in Brockton, to assist in dealing with the increase in homelessness that’s been seen recently.
The municipality has been working with the county, and the Ontario Provincial Police, to address the issue, although Brockton has minimal resources to help homeless individuals. As stated in the resolution, Brockton has devoted considerable time and effort – 118 staff hours between June 1 and Sept. 20 of this year – that were not allocated in the municipal budget. The situation has affected at least four departments in the municipality, in addition to outreach with community partners.
The resolution asks that the province acknowledge the impact of homelessness on local government, and increase available supports and funding to them.
The third item was a resolution from the Township of McCarry. Hutcheon noted recent examples of “misogyny and hatred” in municipal councils, and asked that Brockton support efforts to allow the recall of municipal councillors under certain circumstances. The resolution also called for ongoing training sessions for councils, local boards and committees.
All three resolutions received council’s support.