Recruitment for a new top manager at Strathroy-Caradoc town hall has started with a new requirement: passing a personality test.
A council-appointed recruitment committee of Mayor Colin Grantham, Deputy Mayor Mike McGuire, Coun. Frank Kennes, Director of Community Services Rob Lilbourne and Director of Human resources Doug Payne created the final draft of the job description, added the personality assessment testing and drew up a targeted timeline for hiring a new Chief administrative officer (CAO).
“We’re going to do a series of interview. We’re also going to add a layer of testing, profiling leadership personell-type testing that I’m looking at different vendors as we speak,” said Payne at the Apr. 3 council meeting.
Council passed the measures and the job posting is now open until May 5.
In-person interviews with the recruitment committee will be scheduled for May 23 to June 2.
A special in-camera council meeting could be called for June 5 for all members to interview any final candidates and choose a new CAO.
An announcement is scheduled to be made after a contract is negotiated and a media release approved for June 19.
The likely start date is in August.
“If we get many candidate or no candidates, we may have to adjust that accordingly,” said Payne.
“It’s an aggressive timeline. If everything goes as the director hope, then we’re good. But I understand if there’s a glitch, the glitch could bounce us two weeks because… quite a bit of this comes back to council,” said McGuire.
Former CAO Fred Tranquilli resigned March 10, citing personal and professional reasons. He had held the position in a permanent or acting position since Dec. 12, 2019, and worked for the municipality for 17 months before that.