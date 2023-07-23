The United Way is forming a partnership with a foundation it says gives local non-profits a chance to think about the future.
A partnership with a group called the IF-ADAPT Foundation will offer grants for projects fostering innovation, according to Alexya Heelis, executive director of United Way Saint John, Kings and Charlotte. The foundation was started by Rothesay entrepreneur Dave Grebenc and Jane Bourque-Grebenc and focuses on fostering "driving social entrepreneurs in charities," Grebenc said.
"They want to lean on our knowledge and expertise to help them find great projects in the community," Heelis said. "We are always doing the same thing."
The projects IF-ADAPT is hoping to support are ones that involve applying a business lens to the non-profit sector, such as technological advancement, developing new service models, and finding ways to partner or merge with overlapping organizations, according to Heelis.
Grebenc said the foundation is looking to spend about $250,000 annually, and is looking to help groups find a "new approach to what you do so you can do more of it" as opposed to funding core operations, he said in a phone interview.
"Change doesn't happen unless people are given resources to make the change," he said.
The United Way generally collects donations to support grants which it then awards to local community organizations, but their funding is more clearly earmarked for projects such as poverty reduction, Heelis said. With $1 million in possible applications this year and only about $400,000 to spend, she said the addition of an extra pool of money "changes the conversation."
"How can we do things differently? It opens the door to have those conversations more," she said. For this partnership, Heelis said the United Way will help them develop a process to consider projects and suggest groups that may fit their needs.
Grebenc said he has "a mindset that there's always a better way" and was inspired by videos on social entrepreneurship by Desh Deshpande, who helped found the Pond-Deshpande Centre at the University of New Brunswick. Bourque-Grebenc has a background as a social worker who has seen the front-line challenges, he said.
"It's just the possibility of doing a little bit more or changing something to make it more effective ... that is to me exciting," said Bourque-Grebenc.
The foundation's name corresponds to initials of the couple's parents and family members as a tribute, and the "IF" signifies opportunity and "ADAPT" signified the action needed to take advantage of it, Grebenc said.
Heelis said she's "excited" to work with the foundation and that the United Way's goal is for a strong sector.
Interested community groups should reach out to the United Way with their ideas, she said, and information is available online at https://unitedwaysaintjohn.com/if-adapt-foundation-grants.