The Woodstock Police Force is investigating thefts from the mailboxes at the Canada Post building located at 680 Main Street, Woodstock.
Deputy Chief Mark Bennett said thieves broke into several mailboxes twice over the weekend of June 10 and 11.
He said unknown persons managed to pry open locked postal boxes, stealing mail and parcels.
Bennett said it appears the culprit or culprits entered the building with a key or by taking advantage of someone else entering the building after hours or failing to ensure the door closed and locked behind as they left.
“There was nothing tampered with on the outside doors,” he said.
Bennett noted theft from mailboxes is problematic in several communities, adding thieves regularly hit rows of outdoor mailboxes, some of which are remotely located.
He added there appears to be an upward trend in the theft of cheques recently.
Bennett said investigators are actively canvassing residents and businesses near the Canada Post building for potential witnesses or possible camera footage to help identify the culprits.
He added the town police also stepped up patrols in the area.
Bennett recommends that anyone collecting mail do so regularly.
Police also ask the public to report anything suspicious or damaged to post office staff during the day and to Woodstock Police Force at 506-325-4601 after hours.
Anyone with information about these thefts should contact the Woodstock Police Force or Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)/www.crimenb.ca