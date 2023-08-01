There are trail guides and there are beer guides. Author Kendall Hunter has taken the best of both worlds and combined them in her new book.
“Beer Hiking Canadian Rockies” brings together 30 of the best hikes you could get on both the Alberta and British Columbia sides of the mountains. She pairs each hike with a local craft brewer that is 30 minutes or less from the trailhead. After all, who hasn't wanted to quaff a pint of beer as a celebration of a successful hike?
Hunter said the book is the newest in a series from Swiss publishing company Helvetiq. “Beer Hiking” is a little bit of a stretch from her previous books – one is a guide to the customs and culture of Switzerland while the other is a photojournalistic look at South Africa – but still, a good idea is a good idea.
"I had an idea for a completely unrelated project so I was looking at [Helvetiq's] website and inquiring about what kinds of things they're doing. They pointed me towards Beer Hiking, and I thought, 'Well, that's just a good idea'."
From her home base in Banff, she set off on her epic journey that took her from the Bow River Loop in the Foothills to Emerald Basin near Lake Louise all the way up here to Jasper.
In Jasper National Park, she hiked the Valley of the Five Lakes – "a circuit around five mesmerizing lakes," she writes – making sure to note the elevation gain (128 m), the distance (5.2 km) and the time it took her (90 minutes).
"I love that one. It was most beautiful day. It's just a very rewarding little hike, I think, with the lakes and with the Adirondack chairs there that they place so nicely. It was that kind of thing I was looking for. Mountain lakes, in general, I think are extremely appealing to visitors and that one delivers."
From there, she went straight to the Jasper Brewing Co. for a refreshing and hearty glass of 6060 Stout.
An excellent choice, head brewer Spike Baker confirmed, calling the classic Irish-style stout one of the pub's mainstays."
"Very easy drinking despite the colour: malty chocolate, a little bit of coffee flavour to it," he said.
"It also has a really good cult following with the locals. At certain times during the summer, if maybe a beer that you think about taking off tap to put on some fruity beers or something lighter … then there has been an absolute revolt to get it back on tap from the locals. T-shirts were made at one point: 'Bring back the stout'.
Getting the mention in a Beer Hiking book is a bit unusual from the beer guides that Jasper Brewing Co. typically makes, but Baker appreciated the shout-out nonetheless.
Hunter also did the Swift Creek Loop near Valemount, B.C. (followed by Ram's Head American Amber Ale at Three Ranges Brewing Co.) and Hinton's Beaver Boardwalk, pairing that with Folding Mountain Brewing's Alpine Cranberry Sour.
"I have learned to really appreciate an awesome craft beer,” she said. “I'm not a big drinker but the whole experience of hiking and having a beer is incredible. I love that."
The book can be purchased locally at the Friends of Jasper Gift Shop, Totem Ski Shop, Basecamp Outfitters Jasper and the Sunwapta Falls Resort.