It’s time to sharpen your skates and hit the ice.
Though the temperature outside is rising, you can enjoy one of the most popular winter activities inside the Meridian Credit Union and Centennial Arenas – skating.
Join in on the fun from now Jan. 7. The ice will be available daily from 1:30 to 3 p.m except on Thursdays, when hours will be 12:30 to 2.
With kids on winter break, public skating is a great family outing – and for Niagara-on-the-Lake residents Marilyn Fediuk and her seven-year-old grandson Jacob it was the perfect activity last week.
“(I like) that you can play hockey and you can go fast,” said Jacob a bit shyly as he waited for his grandmother to lace up her skates.
“I haven’t had skates on in about five years,” she said with a laugh.
Jacob dashed to the ice to join the dozens of skaters as his grandmother finished tying her laces.
The rink is separated into two sections – one side for beginners and the other for advanced skaters.
During the open skates, the new Sweets & Swirls snack concession stand is open to allow visitors to enjoy a hot beverage or a crunchy snack.
After Jan. 7, public skating will be on Saturdays and Sundays from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Adults pay $3.75 for a day pass and kids and seniors pay $3.