Woodstock and Carleton County residents should make the best of good weekend weather because another winter storm appears ready to roll into the region on Monday.
Environment Canada issued a weather warning of potentially significant snowfall to start the week.
"On Monday, snow will develop across central and southern sections of the province and will become heavy at times," states Environment Canada's warning issued early Saturday.
Environment Canada meteorologist Mel Lemmon said the amount of snow in the Woodstock and Carleton County region depends on the storm's track.
"There's still quite a bit of uncertainty," he said.
Lemmon said if the storm tracks through the Bay of Fundy, the Woodstock region could see as much as 20 to 25 cm of snow as the storm delivers heavy snowfall across central New Brunswick from Carleton County to Miramichi.
He added that if it stays further south, the region would see only 10 to 15 cm, with Fredericton and east, including Moncton, Sussex and the Fundy coast, experiencing the heaviest snowfall in the province.
Lemmon said that regardless of the storm's track, Woodstock and Carleton County residents will feel the impact of winter weather.
He said it would affect workday travel and have an impact on schools.
"It could be miserable," Lemmon said.
He said wind gusts should not be a problem across New Brunswick's inland communities, but those living and working along the Fundy shoreline could see significant gusts causing blowing snow.
Environment Canada advised residents to monitor future forecasts, citing the likelihood it will issue snowfall warnings.