THUNDER BAY, ONT. — Some members of the Neighbours on the Line, a group of Kaministiquia community residents opposed to Hydro One’s Waasigan Transmission Line route, have started to receive $5,000 cheques from the electric company.
The approximately 375-kilometre Waasigan power line will run from the Municipality of Shuniah to Dryden, parallel to an existing power grid with the preliminary preferred route impacting numerous homes in Northwestern Ontario.
Neighbours on the Line organizer and communications director Michelle Hamer said their meeting scheduled for Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Kaministiquia Community Centre will focus on those who have received money from Hydro One.
“A troubled community member with a hydro property easement in question, recently received an unsolicited cheque for $5,000 with no explanation from Hydro One in an envelope with no return address, having no personal or direct contact with Hydro One representatives to date, and no agreement signed, will be presenting his discomfort along with asking how many other community members received such a cheque,” said Hamer, in a news release.
The Kaministiquia group, which has added Lappe residents to their cause, contends that residents and properties within a kilometre of the high-voltage power line will be impacted with possible water table contamination, electric radiation exposure and the loss of some of their homesteads.
Thunder Bay photographer Bob Menard was to be at this week’s meeting to unveil a digital interactive human-impact map featuring homes that the Waasigan route will be affecting from Thunder Bay to Dryden.
“(The) specific numbers of homes affected with an interactive human impact digital map, totalling from Thunder Bay to Dryden, but not conclusive, is 170 homes plus an additional 40-plus unit trailer park in the high impact zone within 250 metres of the (Waasigan Transmission Line) corridor and 54 homes within the 400-metre zone currently identified,” said Hamer, in the news release.
“Solely in the Thunder Bay to the Shabaqua area, but not conclusive, is 88 homes within the high impact zone of 250 metres of the (Waasigan Transmission Line) corridor, with 40 homes in the zone of 400 metres. These numbers are rising as new builds are reported, along with community members visiting the Kaministiquia Community Centre to identify homes not currently included on the Hydro One online (Waasigan Transmission Line) route.”
The meeting will also explore impacted areas such as Quetico Park and places of business.
Hydro One said last week their next steps include completing an assessment to identify potential effects of the new transmission line; identifying measures to avoid or mitigate adverse effects; progressing with detailed design and construction planning; identifying real estate requirements and working with directly impacted property owners; and compiling a draft environmental assessment report for review and feedback.