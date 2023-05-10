A pump failure at the Oldman River Dam risked the water supply to some upstream communities last month, according to David Desabrais, utilities and infrastructure manager for the MD of Pincher Creek.
The failure, detected April 15, was offset by a backup pump that has shown minor defects.
There was no disruption to the water supply, but Desebrais said the failure breached the MD’s water approval with Alberta’s Environment Ministry. The ministry was notified as per the terms of the approval under the province’s Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act.
“Our good pump failed, which put us in a bit of a risky situation,” Desebrais told MD council April 25.
Desebrais told Shootin’ the Breeze last Thursday that the breakdown was very likely caused by a mechanical failure within the pump that stopped working, qualifying that the MD was still investigating the “root cause.”
The failed pump, rebuilt and reinstalled at an estimated cost of between $20,000 and $25,000, has been functioning normally since it was put back in service April 21.
Desebrais said the pump was somewhere between three and five years old when it broke down. Ideally, pumps should last more than five years, but Desebrais explained that their working lives are affected by operating conditions.
“Everything worked the way it was supposed to,” he said, highlighting that the failure doesn’t point to any overarching infrastructure concerns.
The MD supplies drinking water to the village of Cowley, the hamlet of Lundbreck, Castle Mountain Resort, and various points along a water pipeline leading to the resort.
The MD is meanwhile considering a plan to pull up and run diagnostics on the backup pump, Desebrais said.
The MD’s water approval allows the MD to draw water from the dam. Any substantive concerns about water supply or water quality must be reported to the Ministry of Environment and Protected Areas.