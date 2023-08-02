Youth Swim has been part of the summer schedule of the Taber Aquafun Centre since summer 2012.
“The Town loves that this free swim exists,” Brian Martin, Manager of Recreation, said. “We had an evening open swim to offer the public, so when the Kinsmen approached us about sponsoring a swim, it was an easy answer!”
Youth Swim, Martin says, runs on Tuesday nights from 6 to 9 p.m. from June through August, and both families and youth from all over southern Alberta come to use the facility for that time.
“Every year the Town and surrounding communities look forward to the Tuesday night swims,” Martin said. “Not all youth get the opportunity to come swimming due to the financial restraints, so with the sponsorship of the Kinsmen they are providing a chance that all youth can come at no cost.”
For more information about Youth Swims or other programs offered by the Aquafun Center, call 403-223- 5544.
“We do have a lot of youth participate in our swimming lessons right from preschool levels all the way through to our advanced courses, which for most, result in applying for positions here are the Aquafun Centre,” Martin said.