Environment Canada has extended a winter travel advisory to Fort Frances, Dryden and Sioux Lookout areas.
The forecast calls for 10 to 15 centimetres of snow coming to these areas starting Thursday.
Much of the Northwest, from Atikokan, Thunder Bay and east along the north shore of Lake Superior has already been put under a winter storm warning.
Meteorologist Gerald Cheng said the system coming up from the United States is very big and it's pushing a lot of moisture which will come down as snow into much of Northern Ontario with some strong winds.
“So there will be blowing snow conditions, reducing the visibility on roads,” he said. “Right now, [the weather advisory] really is just limited to the parts just east of Kenora and east of Dryden.”
Cheng said there should be some snow in Dryden but not up to the 15 centimetres expected for areas like Fort Frances and Nestor Falls.
He added the snow can be very heavy at times.
“We are expecting that the poor visibility could be hazardous for drivers especially along highways 11 and 17,” he said.
“So be careful out there.”
Cheng said the system should be winding down Friday overnight into Saturday morning and through the weekend, with the weather being calmer next week.
He also said temperatures in the area on Friday will be lower by at least 10 degrees from the normal daytime highs around 2 C for this time of year.