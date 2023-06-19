Rosemary Gosselin is the senior of the year for the Town of The Blue Mountains.
Mayor Andrea Matrosovs presented the award to Gosselin at council’s meeting on June 19. Gosselin received a warm round of applause from the large crowd attending the meeting.
“You are a deserving winner of the senior of the year award,” Matrosovs said.
Gosselin has been a member of a number of local volunteer organizations including: the Climate Action Now Network and the Blue Mountains Watershed Trust and has been a champion of community sustainability.
Matrosovs said Gosselin has been described as kind, encouraging, gracious, appreciative, engaging, innovative, an advocate, motivating, helpful, energetic and an empathetic leader.
Gosselin was surprised by the special honour.
“My heartfelt thanks to those who nominated me. If you wanted to surprise me, it worked,” said Gosselin. “To receive an award for doing what you love is the cherry on top of the cake.”
Gosselin thanked her husband Roland for all of his support and help and said the award could have easily been shared with many community organizations and individuals.
“Let us continue to join hands, work hard and dream big together,” she said.