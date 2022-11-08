Smithville's athletes and their fans will get a shelter from the weather soon, thanks to the construction of a new pavilion at the Leisureplex.
JUST THE FACTS
• The township of West Lincoln is constructing a new pavilion structure at the Leisureplex between the two baseball diamonds.
• The structure will have concrete footings and a concrete pad, electrical utilities and picnic tables.
• It is designed to provide shade and an area for park visitors to sit and have a picnic.
• The estimated cost is $220,000, funded through development charges of $33,900 and a transfer from the In Lieu of Parkland Reserve of $86,100. The remaining $100,000 is funded through a grant from the Niagara Tourism Relief Fund.
• The Niagara Tourism Relief Fund came from the Government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency for southern Ontario as is designed to help tourism businesses and municipalities that support tourism recover from the pandemic.