When I was growing up, the families were much closer than they are today. They were closer because of the shared language and also because of the storytelling.
People would sit on their porch, telling stories. It was always in the language. That’s all you would hear.
People would talk about things that went on in their lives. Like what they planted in their garden that year. They would talk about whether they had planted the yellow flower medicine for the children in their garden. They would exchange beans with corn or would trade vegetables for something else they had in their garden.
So many things have changed today, there’s not the same stories being shared, but slowly it’s coming back.
That’s who we are.
Storytelling helped keep the language alive.
*
Shontonkwatehiahróntie’, sénha ákta rón:ne’skwe’ ne kahwatsire’ó:kon tsi ní:ioht nòn:wa wenhniserá:te’. Sénha ákta rón:ne’skwe’ ase’kén shahatiwén:na’ nen’ nè:’e tánon’ ratiká:ratons.
Onkwehshòn:’a akohskwen’nà:ke enionnitskó:ten’ tánon’ enieká:raton’. Tiótkon Kanien’kéha iontewennontáhkhwa’ tsi ieká:ratons. Nek ié:ken ensathón:te’ne’.Eniehthá:rahkwe’ nonkwe’shòn:’a tsi nahò:ten’ teiontohetstánions tsi iakónhnhe’. Tsi ní:ioht nahò:ten’ iakoiénthon nakohéhtakon ne tho iohserá:te’. Eniehthá:rahkwe’ tóka’ ken iakoiénthon notsì:nekwar na’katsi’tsò:ten’ nakohéhtakon ne ratiksa’okòn:’a raotinónhkwa’. Tenhontá:ton’ nosahè:ta’ tánon’ ne ó:nenhste’ tóka’ ni’ ne ase’shòn:’a tánon’ ó:ia nahò:ten’ akohéhtakon iakoiénthon.
É:so nia’té:kon teiotténion nòn:wa wenhniserá:te’, iah sha’kaká:ra’s tetewaká:ratons, nek tsiskennen’shòn:’a tsi tontá:we’.
Tho nitewaweiennò:ten’.
Iakoká:raton wa’ewennanónhstate’