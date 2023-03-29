The results from round four of the SnoRiders SledTown ShowDown have been tallied, and we’ve done it again; Swan Hills has been crowned as Provincial Champion for the second year in a row!
Voting for round four ended on Mar. 26. Swan Hills finished up with 65.8% (532) of the total votes, while Whitecourt came up short with just 34.2% (276). With the relatively poor snow conditions in many regions of Alberta this season, we have been truly fortunate with the snow cover that we enjoy in the Swan Hills region. Whitecourt didn’t fare quite so well and ended up having to postpone and eventually cancel their Annual Family Snowmobile Rally due to not having enough snow on their trails to sustain the increased traffic that comes with hosting a rally. Hopefully, next season will bring better snow conditions for our neighbours to the south.
These are the Provincial Champions as of the conclusion of round four of the SledTown Showdown:
· BC: Tumbler Ridge
· Alberta: Swan Hills
· Saskatchewan: Hudson Bay
· Manitoba: Thompson
The next two rounds of voting will decide who takes the title of 2023 SledTown ShowDown Champion of Western Canada. According to the SnowRiders West website, the overall Champion will receive “A shiny SledTown trophy, bragging rights and feature articles on SnoRidersWest.com. Plus, it is a chance to raise positive awareness of snowmobiling and to recognize local clubs for all their hard work.”
Ultimately, this is a fun contest that can potentially increase Swan Hills’ profile as a top snowmobiling destination and hopefully attract more winter tourists to the area.
As of Tuesday evening, the SnoRiders West website hasn’t yet posted the dates that voting will be open for the next round of the SledTown ShowDown or listed which destinations will be facing off against each other. Please keep checking in at snoriderswest.com to see when the next round (round 5) kicks off, and then tell all of your family and friends to keep voting!