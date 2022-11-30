CASEY TOWNSHIP - Casey Township is ending 2022 and entering 2023 with one new councillor.
Reeve Guy Labonté, with several terms served in that position, will be leading incumbent councillors Bruno Trudel, Suzanne Boucher and Janet Little into a new term with Jessie Dénommé joining their team.
Labonté said the council will be rebuilding itself as a team and working together "for the betterment of the municipality."
A section of Belle Vallee Road near the bridge was pulverized and received the first two coats of surface treatment this fall, said Labonté.
A few streets in the community of Belle Vallee have also been pulverized and will receive surface treatment next summer, he said.
"If the budget permits in 2023, there's a few approaches on a few bridges that have to be redone," he said about potential projects in 2023.
In 2022, the municipality addressed some drainage problems, which Labonté said were located and resolved with drainage from the village to the Blanche River. That work was made possible through the Northern Ontario Resource Development Fund.
In 2021, the municipality did work on a storm sewer drain which had been plugged, he noted.
Belle Vallee has "a nice facility with the arena," noted Labonté, and he said it has been recognized that there will be problems with having a person on site to care for the facility. The township has decided to establish a fob system for ratepayers to use the arena. A camera system will be installed for further security, he added.
He noted some of the arena lighting is getting old, and there are plans to replace some lights with LED bulbs.
The facility is used both for recreation and for rentals for events such as weddings, he said.
He added that discussions have been taking place about the possibility of adding pickleball to the activities at the arena.
These projects will be funded through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program Covid-19 Resilience Fund, he said.
Baseball has returned at the nearby ball diamond, and it is hoped that it will continue in 2023 if there are enough people, he added.
The Casey Township Fire Department got a new air compressor in 2022 which was recently installed, said Labonté, who is also a member of the fire department.
The township is also looking at improving the water volume from its well, and that will also be funded through the infrastructure fund, he said.
In order to keep up with requirements from the Ontario Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks, the township also will have to spend money on improvements for its sewage system.
He said the goal of the council is "to try to keep the same services without raising the taxes, which is very hard these days but we try to do our best."