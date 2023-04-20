World premieres by local composers are set to awe and inspire audiences in Lethbridge as a world-renowned music group from Mexico City takes the stage Friday.
The University of Lethbridge will host the Ónix Ensemble, a music group known for its incredible sound and captivating presence.
The Mexico City group will be performing music from a variety of different composers during this concert, including scores from three local composers.
Jordan Berg, Rolf Boon and Shaun Bellamy will all have their work premiered at the concert.
Berg is debuting his piece “La Danza de la Peste.”
He says it is a truly incredible opportunity to have this ensemble come to Lethbridge.
“It’s unprecedented. There hasn’t been an ability for local people to do this on this scale in the past,” said Berg.
He says the Mexico-based group is one of the best in the world and this event is one that he will cherish.
“It’s fantastic to be able to be a part of it,” said Berg.
Like Berg, Boon says he shares the enthusiasm over the opportunity to see his work performed by such a highly regarded group.
“It’s absolutely huge, they’re an internationally recognized ensemble. Probably some of the best performers from Mexico,” said Boon.
While he is excited to see the entire Ónix Ensemble come to Lethbridge, Boon is only going to have one person perform his score, clarinetist Fernando Dominguez.
Boon says his score is experimental and will combine the live performance of Dominguez with the modern and unique talents of computer software, run by Bellamy.
“The performer will have to respond to the processing and not just play the piece,” said Boon.
According to Boon, this makes the score more difficult, but he says the idea is worth it.
“The best part about writing an experimental piece like this, is what you learn from it,” said Boon.
However, this is hardly Boon’s first rodeo.
He has been in the music world since he was a child and he is currently the Chair of the Canadian Music Centre Board of Directors for the Prairie Region.
As well, Boon even composed the music for the Canada Winter Games in 1995, held in Grand Prairie.
“That was pretty exciting, I did everything … what I learned from that process is what I’m particularly proud of,” said Boon.
Even with decades in the industry, Boon still says this concert with Ónix Ensemble will be one of the highlights of his career.
“I’ve had pieces performed all over the world and I’ve had pieces performed by major symphony orchestras like the Toronto Symphony Orchestra. This is on par with that,” said Boon.
The title of the concert is “The Sound of Migration” with the theme bringing together the Latin music style from Ónix Ensemble and a reflection of one of the world’s biggest humanitarian issues.
Berg says his piece is a high-tempo score that will showcase traditional Mexican dance music.
“I wanted to write something that involved their culture and their musical style,” said Berg.
The composer also says his piece was conceived during the COVID pandemic, a time he says was very chaotic.
As a result, he says he wanted to bring those ideas to a musical form, combining it with the traditional Mexican art.
“I conceptualized it as this crazy, strange fever dance about COVID,” said Berg.
He says while he had a fever from COVID, a melody came into his head, which he used in the score.
“It’s a crazy COVID dance, possibly co-written by me having a fever one night,” said Berg.
Furthermore, Berg hopes his score will resonate with people as they think of everything from their own experiences during the pandemic, to the thoughts of individuals seeking a better life by migrating to new homes in foreign nations.
“We are hoping that the music will help listeners reflect on the issues of population movement and border controls,” said Berg.
The composers are all a part of New Music Lab here in Lethbridge and they hope the wide variety of music presented at this event will showcase the best Lethbridge has to offer.
The concert will be held at the Recital Hall inside of the University of Lethbridge.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.