The OPP occurrence statistics were presented to Callander’s council this past Tuesday and there were 163 calls for service in the municipality. These numbers represent statistics for the third quarter of 2022, from July 1st to September 30th.
Of those calls during that three-month period, traffic complaints and motor vehicle collisions accounted for the most calls, with 62 calls. Of these, most came in during daylight hours, with 39 per cent of traffic occurrences occurred at night. Most of these were from R.I.D.E programs and traffic complaints.
Criminal related occurrences and investigations accounted for 45 calls for services, and other issues such as alarms activations, mental health issues, and community services amounted to 56 service calls, the OPP outlined.
See: New year, new police service as Callander welcomes OPP
This number of calls is in keeping with what the OPP had anticipated when it took over policing services within the municipality last January. This means the OPP billing for 2023 is estimated to stay relatively the same as this year—approximately $375,000—although this could change, so Callander’s council is allocating additional funds to next year’s budget. The exact amount will be decided at upcoming budget meetings.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.