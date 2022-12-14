Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
KERNS TOWNSHIP - Kerns Township had a busy 2022.
Reconstruction work took place on Milberta Road with a significant investment in gravel made in preparation for future resurfacing of the road that connects two highways.
"If funds become available we will resurface our connecting link between Highway 562 and Highway 65 West," said Reeve Terry Phillips in a telephone interview.
Phillips says the township will be watching for future infrastructure grants from higher levels of government to help with the resurfacing project.
With the investment of $100,000 through the Northern Ontario Resource Development Support Fund, gravel has been placed on the road.
In 2023, the township plans to replace a culvert on North Quarry Road west of Highway 65, he said.
The township is now working on renewing its agreement with Hudson Township for use of the municipal dump, he added.
This year the township purchased a new Western Star plow/sander, said Phillips. The Western Star was financed through Ontario Infrastructure and Lands Corporation at 2.4 per cent when interest rates were down, township chief administrative officer Jordan Kemp later noted.
"Expected delivery date was February 2022, but delays in assembly pushed actual date of delivery to April 2022."
Good use was also made this year of the former Milberta church, which has been turned into a training facility for the Kerns Township Volunteer Fire Department. A decision was also made to make it available for other area volunteer fire departments for the same purpose, said Phillips.
The firefighters "are really enthused about it." They have used money out of their own account and created a simulated home inside the building, creating a space for firefighters to train, entering a building with their air-packs and training in locating people inside a smoke-filled home in the middle of the night, said Phillips.
"Fortunately none of them have had to deal with it in real life yet," he noted.
Although there had been interest expressed by another party in using the building for a different purpose, the building is starting to develop mould in the basement, and is hooked up to the sewer system but has no water service, explained Phillips. It also sits on the municipal park property, and its entrance is toward the township's ball diamond, he added. The intention is to eventually remove it, but for now, its use as a training centre "is a really good use. While it's there it's being used."
In 2022, the Frog's Breath Foundation made a $25,000 donation for the purchase of firefighter's bunker gear and breathing apparatus.
Using a portion of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program: COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, the township made upgrades to its municipal hall, placing asphalt on the yard to make the building more accessible for those using wheelchairs and strollers, and also installed a large generator at the municipal building to create a space where people could gather during an emergency, Phillips outlined.
"When we do our emergency training every year, we say, 'Where would we bring people, especially older residents? Where would we bring them until the power comes back on?'" The installation of the new generator now has resolved that question.
The township also has signed a contract with the Armstrong Township Public Library for library service, allowing the library to receive the township's library fund made available through the provincial government. The township is also following the lead of Hudson Township and will pay half the cost of a library card purchased by its ratepayers at the library, he said.
Phillips, who is the long-term reeve of the township, expressed pleasure that council - Dennis Jibb, Mark Lenover, Loren Runnalls, and Carter Seymour - were acclaimed for the next four years.
In closing, Phillips wished everyone a happy holiday, and "drive safe and get together with family now that we can."