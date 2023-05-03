MORRISBURG – As part of provincial celebrations marking the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, Upper Canada Village will be open for free on May 6.
The village is one of nearly 50 provincial parks and major attractions owned by the province that will be open for free on Coronation Day to mark the occasion.
The day marks the first coronation of a British Monarch and Canadian Head of State in over 70 years. King Charles III ascended to the throne on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, September 8, 2022.
The Coronation ceremony will begin at 6 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (11 a.m. British Standard Time) at Westminster Abbey and will be televised on all major Canadian networks.
In Ottawa, a ceremony at the Sir John A. Macdonald building (144 Wellington Street) will commemorate the Coronation with artists and performers. The grounds at Rideau Hall will be open for free tours as well.
At Queen’s Park in Toronto, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Premier Doug Ford, and dignitaries will hold a flag raising ceremony, a 21-gun salute, and an Indigenous drum circle Saturday morning. Following that, a “Coronation Celebration” royal fun fair will take place on the parliamentary grounds with free rides and food.
To mark the Coronation of King Charles III, the Municipality of South Dundas will fly the Union Jack from May 3-8.